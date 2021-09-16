Sonoco Taps Coupa to Advance Payments
Packaging solutions company Sonoco is partnering with business spend management (BSM) firm Coupa Software to extend Coupa Pay and virtual cards across Sonoco. With Coupa and its virtual cards, Sonoco can streamline the purchasing process across its facilities while gaining spend transparency and risk reduction, according to a press release on Thursday (Sept. 16). Coupa Pay also offers Sonoco a single platform to process payments, invoices and expenses.www.pymnts.com
