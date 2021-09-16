CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Sonoco Taps Coupa to Advance Payments

By PYMNTS
pymnts.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePackaging solutions company Sonoco is partnering with business spend management (BSM) firm Coupa Software to extend Coupa Pay and virtual cards across Sonoco. With Coupa and its virtual cards, Sonoco can streamline the purchasing process across its facilities while gaining spend transparency and risk reduction, according to a press release on Thursday (Sept. 16). Coupa Pay also offers Sonoco a single platform to process payments, invoices and expenses.

www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts.com

Persona Raises $150M for Customer Identity Infrastructure

Customer identity infrastructure platform Persona on Wednesday (Sept. 15) announced the closure of a $150 million round of Series C fundraising, giving the firm $200 million in investment funding in the past six months. Persona’s Series C fundraising round was led by Founders Fund and also featured participation from Meritech...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Coupa Software's Return on Invested Capital Insights

According to Benzinga Pro data, during Q1, Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) posted sales of $166.93 million. Earnings were up 22.55%, but Coupa Software still reported an overall loss of $73.86 million. Coupa Software collected $163.54 million in revenue during Q4, but reported earnings showed a $95.36 million loss. What Is Return...
MARKETS
pymnts.com

Authenticated Payments

How Automation Can Help Ease SCA Compliance For Merchants. Merchants racing to comply with strong customer authentication (SCA) requirements face cost challenges and confusion surrounding possible exemptions, but taking these variables out of human hands could help. In the Authenticated Payments Report, Adam Zamecki, director of sales at online payment platform SecurionPay, explains how automation can ease merchants’ SCA compliance and implementation.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Plants#Taps#Bsm#Coupa Software
Business Insider

Analyst Ratings For Coupa Software

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Coupa Software. The company has an average price target of $297.5 with a high of $345.00 and a low of $270.00.
SOFTWARE
siliconangle.com

Coupa’s strong revenue growth drives surprise earnings beat

Payments technology provider Coupa Software Inc. saw its stock jump more than 5% in after-hours trading today as it posted a surprisingly strong fiscal second-quarter earnings beat thanks to impressive revenue growth. The company reported a profit before certain costs such as stock compensation of 26 cents per share on...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Marshall News Messenger

Sonoco Job Fair set for Sept. 11 in Jefferson

A global leader in packaging technology, U.S.-based Sonoco Products announced that they will be conducting a job fair on Saturday, Sept. 11, at their local facility in Jefferson. The Reels Division of Sonoco intends to increase its workforce at the Jefferson plant by more than 50 percent in the coming...
JEFFERSON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For Coupa Software

COUP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday , 2021-09-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Coupa Software will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $-0.06. Coupa Software bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month

Agree Realty switched to a monthly payout this year. Gladstone Land has steadily increased its monthly dividend over the years. Pembina Pipeline offers a big yield with longer-term growth potential. Dividend stocks are a great way to start earning passive income. However, one minor inconvenience of most dividend stocks is...
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Electric Aircraft Maker Archer Aviation Makes NYSE Debut Via SPAC Merger

Electric aircraft startup Archer Aviation made its public debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. Co-founders and CEOs Brett Adcock and Adam Goldstein joined Cheddar to talk about the IPO and the company’s mission to develop electric vertical take-off and landing crafts, adding to modes of transportation in urban areas. The pair also discussed the company's backing from United Airlines and an update on the FAA certification process, with the hopes of completing it by the end of 2024.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MarketWatch

Mattress Firm files 'confidentially' for potential IPO

Mattress Firm Group Inc. disclosed Monday that it has "confidentially" filed a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a potential initial public offering. The mattress retailer said it has not yet determined how many shares it might offer in an IPO, or the expected pricing. The company's plan to explore an IPO comes at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 7.5% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has tacked on 6.4%.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Allvue Systems looks to raise up to $291 million as IPO terms are set

Allvue Systems Holdings Inc. has set terms of its initial public offering, in which the Florida-based technology provider for investment managers looks to raise up to $290.7 million. The company is offering 15.3 million Class A shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $17 and $19 a share. The company expects to have 50.13 million Class A shares and 35.09 million Class V shares outstanding after the IPO, which could value the company at up to $1.62 billion at the IPO pricing. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "ALVU." Goldman Sachs, Barclays and Credit Suisse are the lead underwriters. The company recorded a net loss of $20.8 million on revenue of $71.3 million for the six months ended June 30, after a loss of $14.5 million on revenue of $62.5 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 5.1% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has tacked on 4.7%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in a Market Pull-Back

This high-growth semiconductor stock has an aggressive P/E ratio right now. This restaurant stock can produce great cash flow and growth if you buy on the dip. This fintech stock is slightly too expensive to be considered a value stock. Stocks are expensive right now, with the S&P 500 price-to-earnings...
STOCKS
pymnts.com

Toast Leads the IPO Parade of Platforms Featuring Hefty Valuations

Last week’s listing announcements and actual public debuts of companies were more widely varied among initial public offerings (IPOs) and special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC)-related headlines than had been seen recently. The IPO plans by segment, as tracked by PYMNTS, show that banking-focused announcements stood at 52 year to date; followed...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pymnts.com

Finding Retail's Invisibles

Lease-To-Own Options Can Help Durable Goods Merchants Reach 79 Million Retail Invisibles. Seventy-nine million American consumers are unable to purchase durable goods like home furnishings and new tires they likely could afford if given access to traditional credit lines or flexible payment options. The Finding Retail’s Invisibles survey, a PYMNTS and Katapult collaboration, delves into why offering lease-to-own programs helps durable goods merchants build retail brand affinity.
RETAIL
pymnts.com

The Conexiom Platform Automates More Supply Chain, AP Business Tasks

Trade document automation company Conexiom on Thursday (Sept. 16) debuted The Conexiom Platform cloud-based automation tool, moving the company into supply chain and accounts payable automation after establishing itself in the sales automation space. The Conexiom Platform automates documents for companies’ order-to-cash (O2C) and procure-to-pay (P2P) procedures. “The combination of...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy