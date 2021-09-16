CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Texans For Greg Abbott Releases New Web Video Panning Biden Administration

By Dawn Burleigh
Orange Leader
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN – Texans For Greg Abbott today released a new web video highlighting the Biden Administration’s history of hypocrisy on COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The video shows footage from the past few months of the Biden Administration denouncing vaccine mandates and claiming that there would be no federal vaccine requirement for the American people—before mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for private businesses last week.

