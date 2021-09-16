VIDEO: Texans For Greg Abbott Releases New Web Video Panning Biden Administration

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke is eyeing a second run for governor of his home state of Texas, Axios has reported Sunday, citing political operatives in the state. If he wins the Democratic nomination, O’Rourke would likely face off against Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott, a staunch conservative who has used his power to curtail voting rights, fight mask and vaccine mandates and ban abortion in the state. According to Axios, O’Rourke intends to announce his candidacy later this year, but a longtime adviser and former chief of staff to O’Rourke when he was in Congress told the media outlet that “no decision...

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO