Telehealth: Short-Term Fad or Key to Improving Access to Affordable Healthcare?

 4 days ago
While telehealth offerings have always held great promise, prior to 2020, their success was sometimes hindered by provider hesitation to adopt the technology, consumer reluctance to using virtual care, and a reimbursement methodology that did not value the investments required by providers or the positive impact on patients. That all...

PUBLIC HEALTH
HIT Consultant delivers news, analysis, and commentary surrounding the transformation of healthcare technology.

