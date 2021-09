Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis’ performance last season was disappointing, at least based on his standards. He missed exactly 40 games in the regular season due to an Achilles and calf injury. On top of this, he produced the lowest points (21.8) and rebounds (7.9) per game since his sophomore year in the league. He only scored 30 points or more just six times in the regular season—a far cry from the season prior when he did it 21 times. This will, shortly, actually bring us to Russell Westbrook.

