A quiet and dry night ahead. We will have a few scattered clouds overnight into Monday morning. Lows will be in the middle to upper 50s. Monday will be warm and that humidity starts creeping back in as dew points jump back into the 60s. Daytime highs will be in the middle 80s. We start the day with sunshine and some scattered clouds. An increase in clouds is expected into the evening. There is also a slight chance at a passing shower or a storm into Monday evening. A passing shower remains possible early Monday night and it will be much warmer and more humid. Lows will be in the middle 60s with a breezy, southerly wind.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 19 HOURS AGO