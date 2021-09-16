What retail do you want downtown? See what the Roundtable says

What kind of retail shops, restaurants and bars would you like to see locate in downtown Galesburg?. If you look at popular small downtowns many that are noted as being places to visit have a hook — near the sea, the mountains, ski areas, etc. Well, we don’t have that but we do have a rather nice looking downtown already served by some good places to eat, drink and be entertained. So, first and foremost, support the local businesses and retailers. We have a very nice bookshop, a great music store, curio shops and the wonderful Orpheum theatre. I would support anything that would have a small meal, a drink and live music.