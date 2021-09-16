Syracuse football coach Dino Babers tests negative for COVID-19 after close contact
Syracuse head coach Dino Babers has tested negative for COVID-19, Syracuse Athletics announced Thursday. “Coach Dino Babers’ PCR test has come back negative for COVID-19,” Syracuse said in a statement. “In accordance with public health guidelines for fully vaccinated individuals who have been exposed to an individual with COVID-19, but has received a negative test result, Coach Babers will continue to mask indoors and outdoors when in the presence of others.www.fingerlakes1.com
Comments / 0