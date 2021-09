GRAND BLANC TWP., MI – After 24 years of coaching boys soccer at Grand Blanc, Greg Kehler decided to spend more time with his family and golf clubs. Kehler will retain his duties as the Bobcats’ head girls coach but he turned the boys’ duties over to longtime assistant Nick Thomas so he can watch his five grandchildren grow up – and play soccer, of course – in addition to spending more time on the golf course.

GRAND BLANC, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO