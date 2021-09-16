CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another Life - Season 2 Official Trailer

IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stakes couldn't get higher as Niko (Katee Sackhoff) and her crew witness the annihilation of a planet. How do you negotiate with aliens capable of such brutality? Another Life Season 2 premieres on Netflix on October 14, 2021.

www.ign.com

marketresearchtelecast.com

7 series canceled by Netflix that deserve another chance

The streaming service Netflix It is currently the largest in the world with about 204 million subscribers, so movements within its catalog often have an impact on its audience. The platform has been in charge in the last two years to abruptly close several important series, which should have a new opportunity. How are you 7 that we bring you today!
TV SERIES
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
pinalcentral.com

CRY MACHO – Official Trailer

The legendary Clint Eastwood returns to the silver screen as director and star of #CryMacho, in theaters and streaming exclusively on HBO Max September 17. Watch the new trailer now.
MOVIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Piers Morgan Joins Fox Nation, Another Life Trailer and More

Piers Morgan has found a new outlet: The former CNN host has signed a global deal with Fox News parent company News Corp and will host a daily talk show that will stream on Fox Nation here in the U.S., our sister site Variety reports. “I’m thrilled to be returning to News Corp, which is where I began my media career more than 30 years ago,” Morgan said in a statement. “Rupert Murdoch has been a constant and fearless champion of free speech and we are going to be building something new and very exciting together.” Morgan succeeded Larry King as CNN’s...
TV & VIDEOS
gizmostory.com

Netflix Releases Official Trailer#2 for Baki Season 4

The release date for the 4th season of Baki, aka Baki Son of Ogre, has been revealed by Netflix, and fans can’t contain their excitement. Baki’s universe is huge, and it is a proclamation of conflict between world-famous Japanese martial artists and species from the shadowy underworld. The creators have...
TV SERIES
pinalcentral.com

MALIGNANT – Official Trailer

On September 10, every kill brings him closer to you. Watch the new trailer for Malignant - from James Wan the Director of Saw, Insidious, and The Conjuring. In theaters and on HBO Max September 10.
MOVIES
IGN

The Matrix Resurrections - Official Teaser Trailer

Check out this teaser for The Matrix Resurrections, featuring a red and blue pill along with the words 'the choice is yours'. The new Matrix Resurrections trailer will drop on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 6AM PT.
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Zero Contact - Official Trailer

Zero Contact follows five characters based all over the world, connected only by their devotion to the late founder and tech titan Finley Hart (played by Anthony Hopkins). Forced to work together to shut down Hart's most secret invention, a machine that is either the solution to mankind's problems or the end of the earth. The film also stars Aleks Paunovic, Tuva Novotny, Rukiya Bernard, Chris Brochu, Veronica Ferres, Adrian Holmes, Lilly Krug, Linda Darlow, Juliet Sorci, James C Burns, and Martin Stenmarck. Zero Contact, directed by Rick Dugdale and written by Cam Cannon, arrives on September 24, 2021, on the global NFT distribution and viewing platform, VUELE.
MOVIES
IGN

Dead by Daylight: Hellraiser - Official Trailer

Pinhead has come into the Fog, and Survivors must now taste his pleasures. He will tear them apart, but no tears, please! Along with arrival of the eminent Killer comes the Hellraiser Collection, which allows players to embody the Chatterer, his disfigured and most avid servant.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Wolfboy and the Everything Factory: Official Season 1 Trailer

Wolfboy and the Everything Factory follows Wolfboy (voiced by Kassian Akhtar), an imaginative oddball who discovers a strange realm at the center of the earth where fantastical beings called 'Sprytes' create things for the natural world on the surface - clouds, trees, rabbits, dreams, hiccups, memories, time... everything! With his newfound Spryte friends, Wolfboy learns that not only can he use the creative energy of the Everything Factory to make his wild imagination come to life, but that he is destined to play a central role in an age-old battle between the forces of creation and destruction. Wolfboy soon comes to realize that being different is what makes him special - and that, ultimately, it's the oddballs and dreamers who change the world. The 10-episode first season of Wolfboy and the Everything Factory premieres on Apple TV+ on September 24, 2021.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Chestnut Man - Official Netflix Trailer

You never know what happens when you invite the Chestnut Man in. Chestnut Man is on Netflix September 29. The Chestnut Man is set in the quiet suburb of Copenhagen, where the police make a terrible discovery one blustery October morning. A young woman is found brutally murdered in a playground and one of her hands is missing. Above her hangs a small man made of chestnuts. The ambitious young detective Naia Thulin is assigned to the case, along with her new partner, Mark Hess. They soon discover a mysterious piece of evidence on the chestnut man - evidence connecting it to a girl who went missing a year earlier and was presumed dead - the daughter of politician Rosa Hartung.
TV SERIES
IGN

Marvel Studios' Hawkeye - Official Trailer

Watch Marvel Studios' Hawkeye trailer. The new TV mini series features Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) who teams up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), another archer from Marvel's comics. The cast also includes Fra Fee, Vera Farmiga, Zahn McClarnon, Tony Dalton, Brian d'Arcy James, and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. Directed by Rhys Thomas and duo Bert and Bertie, Hawkeye debuts on Disney Plus on November 24, 2021.
TV SERIES
thecheyennepost.com

The Forgotten Battle | Official trailer | Netflix

November 1944. On the flooded isle of Walcheren, Zeeland, thousands of Allied soldiers are battling the German army. Three young lives become inextricably connected. A Dutch boy fighting for the Germans, an English glider pilot and a girl from Zeeland connected to the resistance against her will, are forced to make crucial choices that impact both their own freedom and the freedom of others.
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Bright: Samurai Soul - Official Trailer

Based in the same magical world of the Hollywood live-action film Bright, comes the spin-off Bright: Samurai Soul. Set in Japan during the end of the Shogunate and the beginning of the Meiji period, this retelling explores a new setting, era, and characters.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Love Life’ Season 2 Teaser Trailer Shifts the Story to William Jackson Harper

HBO Max has released the much-anticipated teaser trailer for Season 2 of its original romance series, Love Life, which is set to release on the streamer with a three-episode debut on October 28th. The season will consist of ten episodes and continue on November 4th with an additional three episodes, finishing with the remaining four episodes on November 11th.
TV SERIES
enstarz.com

'Love Life' Season 2 Trailer: New Protagonist Will Grapple Through His Loss [DETAILS]

The second season of the hit HBO Max anthology series "Love Life" is back, and fans are excited to see a new storyline about the good and bad side of dating in New York City. According to Spoiler TV, the romantic comedy series will debut three episodes on October 28, focusing on Marcus Watkins (played by William Jackson Harper) as he comes out of a relationship with a woman he thought he would be spending his life with.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

