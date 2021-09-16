Another Life - Season 2 Official Trailer

Zero Contact follows five characters based all over the world, connected only by their devotion to the late founder and tech titan Finley Hart (played by Anthony Hopkins). Forced to work together to shut down Hart's most secret invention, a machine that is either the solution to mankind's problems or the end of the earth. The film also stars Aleks Paunovic, Tuva Novotny, Rukiya Bernard, Chris Brochu, Veronica Ferres, Adrian Holmes, Lilly Krug, Linda Darlow, Juliet Sorci, James C Burns, and Martin Stenmarck. Zero Contact, directed by Rick Dugdale and written by Cam Cannon, arrives on September 24, 2021, on the global NFT distribution and viewing platform, VUELE.
