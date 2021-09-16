Reeling No. 9 Ohio St looks to rebound against Tulsa
Tulsa (2-0) at No. 9 Ohio State (1-1), Saturday at 3:30 EDT (FS1). Line: Ohio State by 24 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Ohio State leads 1-0. After a stunning upset by Oregon, Ohio State is reeling and hopes to use the tune-up game to right the ship. The Ducks shredded the Ohio State defense, which had struggled in its opening week win over Minnesota. Freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud is getting more comfortable, but the Buckeyes still need to establish a running game. Tulsa is looking for a respectable performance after being upset by FCS school UC Davis and then falling to Oklahoma State.www.gazettextra.com
