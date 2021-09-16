CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Rise and Fall (Season) of Benedict Cumberbatch

By David Fear
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery festival season has its standout star — the person who shows up in two or three or four movies in quick programming succession, suddenly seems ubiquitous on all those red carpets, becomes the unofficial face of the awards-circuit gauntlet. This year, we already have a few strong candidates. There’s Oscar Isaac, who hit Venice with the HBO miniseries redo of Scenes From a Marriage, Dune, and The Card Counter, Paul Schrader’s latest character study of existentially brooding, solitary men. (Find someone to love you the way Schrader loves Pickpocket.) Or maybe it’s Isaac’s Marriage co-star Jessica Chastain, who helped send Twitter into a tizzy when the duo conducted pre-screening electricity on the Lido, and whose televangelist biopic The Eyes of Tammy Faye is giving the actor her moment in the prosthetics-and-crying-jags-performance spotlight. Some might even make a case for Tim Roth, courtesy of an art-house double shot that lets him go from shades of gray (Bergman Island) to you-want-it-darker (Sundown).

