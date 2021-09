Severino (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports. The bullpen session will mark Severino's first mound work since he was pulled off his rehab assignment at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in mid-August with a right shoulder injury. The shoulder issue was the second setback Severino has experienced this season as he works his way back from his February 2020 Tommy John surgery; he was previously taken off a rehab assignment in mid-June due to a Grade 2 groin strain. Ensuring he's able to pitch without any discomfort in his shoulder is now Severino's greatest concern, but because of the delays caused by his two setbacks, the 27-year-old doesn't look as though he'll have enough time to build back up for a starting role this season. Instead, Severino will likely prepare to join the Yankees as a reliever if and when he makes it back from the 60-day injured list.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO