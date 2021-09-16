Our Newest Obsession: Workout Dresses!

( © HALARA/Instagram/@halara_official) We have a lot of different clothing options when it comes to working out. Some of us prefer different clothing based on the activity. For example: Are you a shorts runner or a leggings runner? Do you prefer biker shorts or more traditional athletic shorts? But some of us like clothing that can be worn for all activities. Personally, I couldn’t be more thankful that brilliant hybrid creations like the “skort” exist. I mean, I can practically do anything in them! Dress it up, dress it down, play some tennis or grab some coffee... But I digress -- my point here is that exercise clothing is becoming more and more versatile. This brings me to our newest obsession: exercise dresses!