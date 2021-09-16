CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monterey, CA

Sara Boyns, Workplace Law: Time to audit, update your wage and hour practices

By Sara Boyns
Monterey County Herald
 4 days ago

Q: I am new on the job as a human resources generalist. What do you recommend as a starting point to make sure my new company is complying with California law?. A: It is a good practice to periodically review your wage and hour policies and practices to make sure they comply with existing laws. Below is a partial list of steps to begin a wage and hour practices audit to ensure compliance:

www.montereyherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Biden administration seeks to lift U.S. refugee cap to 125,000

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration wants to nearly double the number of refugees admitted to the United States to 125,000 in the upcoming fiscal year starting on Oct. 1 in keeping with a campaign promise, according to a statement from the State Department. The State Department...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monterey, CA
Government
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Monterey, CA
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Law#Wageorderindustries Htm#Healthy Workplace#Fenton Keller#The Monterey Herald
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Biden uses Trump-era tool against Haiti migrants

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is relying on a contested Trump-era policy as it disperses thousands of Haitian migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border near the small South Texas city of Del Rio. Much to the dismay of migrant advocates, the Department of Homeland Security is invoking the public health...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy