Sara Boyns, Workplace Law: Time to audit, update your wage and hour practices
Q: I am new on the job as a human resources generalist. What do you recommend as a starting point to make sure my new company is complying with California law?. A: It is a good practice to periodically review your wage and hour policies and practices to make sure they comply with existing laws. Below is a partial list of steps to begin a wage and hour practices audit to ensure compliance:www.montereyherald.com
Comments / 0