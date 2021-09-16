Eagles' Zach Ertz: Returns to practice
Ertz (hamstring/rest) returned to practice Thursday, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports. Ertz didn't practice Wednesday, with his absence attributed to a combination of rest and a listed hamstring issue. The tight end's return to the field Thursday bodes well for his chances of suiting up Sunday against the 49ers. The Eagles' upcoming practice/injury report will clarify Ertz's participation level in Thursday's session.www.cbssports.com
