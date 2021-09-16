CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, CA

Carlsbad Police make arrest in fatal Holiday Park shooting

By Mark Saunders
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago
CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — Carlsbad Police announced Thursday that three suspects have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at Holiday Park in July.

Police said with the help of San Francisco Police, 34-year-old Christopher Burlie, 21-year-old Abraham Gomez, and 19-year-old Solomon Jackson were arrested Monday in the 1500 block of Lombard Street in San Francisco. All three are from Arkansas.

The three were arrested for homicide and attempted homicide and were awaiting extradition to San Diego County.

Carlsbad Police said on July 31, just after 11 p.m. officers responded to reports of shots fired at Holiday Park at 3300 Eureka Place. Officers found a 28-year-old female and a 27-year-old male both suffering from at least one gunshot wound each.

First responders took both victims to a nearby hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead.

Carlsbad Police said they believe a brief altercation between the two victims and the suspects turned violent. Investigators were still looking into the cause of the fight.

