Alexandria, VA

Alexandria Symphony Presents Beethoven’s Fifth & Rhapsody

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnder the direction of Maestro James Ross, the Alexandria Symphony Orchestra (ASO) launches the 2021-2022 season on Saturday, Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 3 at 3 p.m. ASO presents two giants from the symphonic repertoire: Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony and Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue. Described as a “compelling, sparkling virtuoso,” Michelle Cann will grace the ASO stage with Gershwin’s Rhapsody. The concert also features Copland’s inspired Fanfare for the Common Man and Umoja by Valerie Coleman, recently commissioned by the Philadelphia Orchestra. Ms. Cann appears by arrangement with the Curtis Institute of Music.

