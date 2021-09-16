CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Shazam 2′ Will Feature DC Films’ Animated Justice League Intro

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShazam! Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg has confirmed that the sequel will feature DC Film’s Justice League introductory animation. Now that filming on Shazam! Fury of the Gods has wrapped up, David F. Sandberg is hard at work on the film’s post-production. A production as huge as Fury of the Gods is filled with hundreds, if not thousands of shots that need to be worked out and edited in post, which means we won’t be seeing the Zachary Levi-led sequel until next 2023.

talesbuzz.com

wegotthiscovered.com

Zack Synder’s Justice League’s Physical Release Lacks One Common Feature

Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League was released exclusively on HBO Max earlier this year before it was announced that the film would have a 4k physical release for the US inbound. Despite this, it seems the film’s streaming will remain exclusive to HBO’s service as reviews of the new physical release reveal that it does not include a digital code for the movie.
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

DC Animated Injustice Trailer Released Inspired By Video Game

For years, Nether Realm Studios’ fighting video game Injustice: Gods Among Us is one of the best video games released through Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. It later spawned a best-selling DC graphic novel based on the video game. It was a matter of time before Warner Bros. Animation decided to...
COMICS
GeekTyrant

New INJUSTICE Animated Film Releasing October 19

DC has announced an all new animated movie based on the popular Injustice video game and graphic novel will release October 19, 2021. The movie will be released on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack (USA $39.99 SRP), Blu-ray (US $29.98 SRP) and Digital. If you need a refresher, here is the official synopsis:
MOVIES
/Film

Upcoming DC Animated Movies To Keep On Your Radar

If there's one thing many comic book fans crave, it is continuity. Luckily, a long-running series of DC Animated movies have been steadily rolling out since 2007 to give fans the consistency and fidelity to the original source material they crave. The DC Extended Universe of live-action movies, and the...
MOVIES
talesbuzz.com

DC Unveils ‘The Suicide Squad’ Blu-ray Special Features

DC has unveiled the Blu-ray and steelbook covers forThe Suicide Squad, as well as the special features fans can expect from James Gunn’s latest action-fest. The Suicide Squad debuted earlier last month to critical acclaim, making it an instant classic in the superhero genre. Now that the film is off of HBO Max, DC is gearing up for the ensemble film to hit store shelves this October. The Suicide Squad will hit Blu-ray, 4K, and DVD on October 26, 2021 – just in time for Halloween. A premium steelbook exclusive to Best Buy is also available.
MOVIES
KGET 17

Extended version of ‘Justice League’ now available

One of the new DVD releases this week offers an expanded version of a superhero tale. “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” Grade 3 stars: The version of “Justice League” that played in theaters has already been released on DVD and Blu-ray. That was the version that had more of the influence of Joss Whedon on it than Snyder.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Justice League star responds to The Batman rumours

Jesse Eisenberg has responded to rumours that he was due to reprise his role as Lex Luthor in The Batman. The actor has played the villain in a number of DC movies, most recently Zack Synder's Justice League, with the movie hinting that he could appear in the upcoming Robert Pattinson outing.
MOVIES
Collider

The 7 Best DC Animated Movies, Ranked

DC's animated movies have no business being as great as they are. Sure, there have been a few duds. Some of DC Comics' most beloved stories, such as The Killing Joke and Batman: Hush, didn't get the adaptations they deserved. Others, such as Batman: The Long Halloween and Batman: Under the Red Hood, enjoyed incredible adaptations that rank among the best animated efforts the studio has ever produced. It's a mixed bag of disappointingly mediocre and breathtakingly good, with many of the best entries scattered throughout DC's decade-spanning animated library.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Shazam! Fury of the Gods Director Says Movie Will Feature DC Intro After He Forgot To Include It in the First Shazam

Shazam! Fury of the Gods recently wrapped filming, and it will see the return of Zachary Levi in the titular role as well as director David F. Sandberg. During the sequel's production, Sandberg shared a lot of updates about the filmmaking process and even gave fans a glimpse of the entire "Shazamily" in their updated costumes. Despite being done with the production, Sandberg is still providing some updates on social media. His latest post is a hilarious reaction to the fact that he forgot to put the DC intro in the first Shazam! movie.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

An Animated DC Film Is The #1 Movie On HBO Max

Batman is a legendary franchise that has found success in every medium. Batman has found success in comics, video games, and even on the big screen. While Marvel has the live-action cinema universe wrapped up with its massive MCU. DC’s animated movies are frequently praised for their unique takes on classic comic storylines, so it is no surprise to see an animated Batman movie shooting up the streaming charts.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Shazam! 2 will feature something that was forgotten in the first movie

Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the highly-anticipated sequel to Shazam!, will soon be hitting theatres and director David F. Sandberg has confirmed that the new intro for the DC Extended Universe will be featured in the new movie. The intro, which you can watch above, shows various DC universe heroes,...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

The Best Justice League Stories

The Justice League has been defending the world, and the multiverse, since 1960 when they took up the torch left by the Justice Society of America. That earlier superteam disbanded in the early 1950s, not because of a villainous plot, but the greater threat of falling comic sales. Less than...
COMICS
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Jason Momoa Getting Hyped Up By Zack Snyder’s Justice League Hitting DVD Is Exactly The Video DC Fans Need Right Now

Easily, one of the most vocal champions from the Justice League cast on behalf of the Release the Snyder Cut campaign was the king of the oceans, Jason Momoa. The action star remains incredibly dedicated to Zack Snyder, who cast him as Arthur Curry and essentially handed the actor the biggest franchise role of his career. And Momoa knew that the version that had been released into theaters was not Snyder’s true vision. So during a press day on behalf of Momoa’s upcoming film, Dune, I showed him a physical copy of the 4K copy of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and his enthusiastic response is captured above.
MOVIES

