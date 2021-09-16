‘Shazam 2′ Will Feature DC Films’ Animated Justice League Intro
Shazam! Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg has confirmed that the sequel will feature DC Film’s Justice League introductory animation. Now that filming on Shazam! Fury of the Gods has wrapped up, David F. Sandberg is hard at work on the film’s post-production. A production as huge as Fury of the Gods is filled with hundreds, if not thousands of shots that need to be worked out and edited in post, which means we won’t be seeing the Zachary Levi-led sequel until next 2023.talesbuzz.com
