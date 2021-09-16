CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Repligen shells out $150M for New Hampshire biotech

By Rowan Walrath
Boston Business Journal
 4 days ago
Waltham drug developer Repligen is paying $150 million in cash and stock to acquire a New Hampshire-based chromatography developer called Avitide Inc. Repligen is spending $75 million cash and another $75 million in stock for the company. Avitide is behind a suite of products for affinity purification, a scientific process used to enhance or separate out biological compounds. The company has created products capable of purifying enzymes, bispecific antibodies, hormones, vaccines and gene therapy viral vectors, among many other biologics used in drug development.

www.bizjournals.com

