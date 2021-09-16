Repligen shells out $150M for New Hampshire biotech

Raytheon Technologies Corp., one of the state's largest employers, will require its U.S. employees to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 1, the company confirmed Thursday. Raytheon Technologies is requiring its roughly 125,000 employees in the U.S. to be fully vaccinated "to further protect employees and communities from the risks and uncertainty of Covid-19 and its variants," the company said in an emailed statement. That includes 14,700 workers based in Massachusetts.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO