MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota and Wisconsin will be the new home for hundreds of refugees from Afghanistan. The Biden administration says Minnesota will likely receive more than 300 people from the country after its government collapsed. Wisconsin will resettle about 400. WCCO met a woman from Afghanistan now helping thousands of people at Fort McCoy to start over. “Basically, we fought for 20 years for nothing,” Fahima told us. It’s hard for Fahima to look at the last month with much optimism after what happened in her home country. “I did feel a little bit betrayed, in a sense, with my own government and the...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO