Riverside County, CA

Indio Marine killed in Kabul bombing to be honored by hometown today

By City News Service (CNS)
Valley News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePALM SPRINGS (CNS) - U.S. Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez of Indio, one of 13 service members killed in last month's bombing in Afghanistan, will be memorialized over the course of three days starting today. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department will hold a three-day long remembrance ceremony for Lopez, who died at the age of 22, starting with a procession today, a public viewing Friday and a memorial service Saturday. Lopez and 12 other service members died Aug. 26 in a suicide bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, amid the withdrawal of U.S. troops from the country. Thursday's procession will start at 5:30 p.m. at Forest Lawn, located at 69855 East Ramon Road, Cathedral City. The procession will pass the Palm Desert Sheriff's Station, located on 73705 Gerald Ford Drive in Palm De.

