Roanoke hires Youth and Gang Violence Prevention Coordinator
Roberts comes to the City with extensive experience in coaching, advising, counseling, and collaborating with youth, families, and community stakeholders to support at-risk youth. His professional background includes serving at the Roanoke Valley Juvenile Detention Center, Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice, Hope Tree Family Services Cottage, as a member of the Virginia Gang Investigators Associations, and as a board member of the Kirk Family YMCA.wfirnews.com
