Roanoke, VA

Roanoke hires Youth and Gang Violence Prevention Coordinator

By Gene Marrano
wfirnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoberts comes to the City with extensive experience in coaching, advising, counseling, and collaborating with youth, families, and community stakeholders to support at-risk youth. His professional background includes serving at the Roanoke Valley Juvenile Detention Center, Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice, Hope Tree Family Services Cottage, as a member of the Virginia Gang Investigators Associations, and as a board member of the Kirk Family YMCA.

wfirnews.com

