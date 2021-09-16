CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Inmate flees mom’s funeral and gets 900 miles away in cuffs, Mississippi officials say

By Tanasia Kenney
Wichita Eagle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Mississippi inmate who got away from guards while being escorted to his mother’s funeral has been caught — nearly 900 miles away, according to corrections officials. Authorities captured 33-year-old Garnett Hughes in northern Ohio on Tuesday after a five-day search, the Mississippi Department of Corrections said in a statement. U.S. Marshals, who aided in the arrest, said Hughes was still wearing one of his handcuffs.

www.kansas.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAPT

25-year-old inmate dies in Mississippi prison

WOODVILLE, Miss. — The death of an inmate at a Mississippi prison is under investigation. Officers at the Wilkinson County Correctional Facility determined Sunday that Charles Spencer, 25, was in need of medical attention. "As he was being transferred from his cell to the medical unit, he became unresponsive," according...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi woman accused of defrauding state of $34,000 in SNAP food benefits

A Mississippi woman is accused of fraudulently getting more than $34,000 in SNAP for multiple children that no longer live in her household. Tiffany Combes, of Jones County woman has been accused of defrauding the government food assistance program known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). That’s according to the Investigations Division of the Mississippi Department of Human Service.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Cuffs#U S Marshals#Mcclatchy News#Mdoc
AL.com

Alabama man charged with murder in shooting at Mississippi casino

A man from Mobile is charged with murder in a shooting that killed a man at the Golden Nugget Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi. Biloxi police said they charged Jereme Lamond Jones with first-degree murder and took him to the Harrison County jail with bail set at $1 million. Jones is a 30-year-old man from Mobile, Alabama. The city is located about 60 miles northeast of Biloxi, across the state line.
ALABAMA STATE
KFOR

Officials searching for inmate who walked away from correctional center

HODGEN, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections are searching for an inmate who walked away from a correctional facility. Around 2 p.m. on Saturday, officials at the Jim E. Hamilton Correctional Center discovered that an inmate was missing from his cell during an inmate count. Officials...
HODGEN, OK
deltanews.tv

Inmate escapes

A Mississippi inmate was on the run Friday.This after being allowed to attend a family funeral. Authorities were searching for Garnett Hughes, 33. Hughes was an inmate of the East Mississippi Correctional Facility. He was sentenced in 2014 to life for kidnapping and sexual battery in Alcorn County. According to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man charged with illegally using county personnel, equipment to cleanup private property, auditor says

Mississippi State Auditor’s office agents arrested a Mississippi man they say illegally used county-owned equipment and county employees to clean up a piece of private property. State Auditor Shad White said agents arrested Larry Barnes this week and presented a $4,788.89 demand letter to Roland Graham in Jones County. The...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WHNT-TV

Dispute over dice turns deadly in Alabama jail

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A fight over dice in the Mobile Metro Jail led to one inmate’s death and another charged with manslaughter, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said an inmate identified as Joaquin Jones was discovered not breathing in his cell at 6:15 p.m. Monday. Authorities...
ALABAMA STATE
WDAM-TV

Traveling nurse found dead over the weekend at Merit Health Wesley

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Karolin Kirkpatrick, a 51-year-old traveling nurse from Utah, was found dead while on duty at Merit Health Wesley over the weekend, according to Lamar County Coroner Blake Matherne. Kirkpatrick was found dead on the second floor of the hospital on Saturday, Sept. 4, around 12:08 p.m.
The Oregonian

Death Row inmate exonerated by DNA and freed from prison dies of COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS — Damon Thibodeaux escaped death row when DNA helped exonerate him of a murder he didn’t commit. Then COVID-19 killed him. “It’s so unfair,” said Steve Kaplan, a retired Minneapolis attorney who helped free Thibodeaux after he spent 16 years behind bars, 15 of them on death row in Louisiana. “I’m struggling to make peace with it, but you can’t.”
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy