Who Had Kylin Hill Leading the Packers In Carries Last Week?

Rodgers completed 15 of 28 passes for 133 yards with two interceptions in Sunday's 38-3 loss to the Saints. Maybe all that time Rodgers missed while deciding whether he wanted to return to Green Bay for another season had an impact after all. The 37-year-old threw only five INTs all of last year and went the entire 2018 campaign getting picked off only twice, but Rodgers was intercepted on consecutive drives in the second half Sunday to squash any hope of a comeback. He hit the bench after that, with Jordan Love playing the final 11 minutes for the Packers. It's way too early to write off either Rodgers or Green Bay, but if this season does somehow go off the rails, Love could wind up seeing a lot more snaps than expected. Look for a more focused Rodgers to post far better numbers in Week 2 at home against the Lions.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO