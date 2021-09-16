CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whittier, CA

LASD: Gang member arrested on gun, drug possession in Whittier

By City News Staff
 4 days ago
During a traffic stop for vehicle code violations, deputies arrested an individual for possession of a loaded concealed firearm and possession of methamphetamine. | Photo courtesy of LASD Norwalk Station

A man who sheriff’s deputies say is a gang member is in custody Thursday after he was arrested in Whittier on gun and drug possession charges.

Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Norwalk Station arrested the suspect at approximately 12:05 a.m. in the 14200 block of Leffingwell Road after they stopped a vehicle the suspect was in for vehicle code violations, said a Norwalk Station spokesman.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies discovered the suspect was in possession of a loaded, concealed firearm and methamphetamine, the spokesman said.

No further information was available.

