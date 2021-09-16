CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Mama June Reacts: Rumors She’s Sleeping Around, Relationship Status

TVShowsAce
TVShowsAce
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rumors are running rampant right now about Mama June Shannon and her dating life. No longer with her ex-boyfriend Geno Doak, the WEtv star has been linked to several other men. Rumors suggest Mama June is embracing the single life as she sleeps around with multiple men. According to reports across various fan groups and social media platforms, Mama June hasn’t been above traveling to see a man and get some.

www.tvshowsace.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVShowsAce

See Mama June’s INCREDIBLE Transformation Since Ditching Geno Doak

Turns out, Mama June Shannon has had a pretty incredible transformation since splitting from Geno Doak. Now, the WeTV star hasn’t been flaunting her transformation on Instagram. In fact, she hasn’t been very active on Instagram. The last time she posted to her profile was toward the beginning of July. But, she has been extremely active on TikTok. In fact, it is extremely common for her to post several videos a day on her TikTok profile.
TV & VIDEOS
IBTimes

Mama June Slams Rumors Linking Her To Multiple Men After Geno Doak Split

Mama June Shannon has had enough of the rumors romantically linking her to a string of social media influencers following her split from ex-boyfriend Geno Doak. The 42-year-old reality star took to TikTok Tuesday to upload a video addressing the rumors once and for all and to put a stop to the speculations that she’s quickly moved on from her heartbreak over Geno.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rumor#Sleeps#Relationship Status#Reality Tv#Wetv#Tiktok Mama#Tiktoker
Complex

Chlöe Addresses Rumors That She’s Dating Future

With a rumor that appears to have surfaced out of thin air, Chlöe responded to chirpings on social media that she might have been dating Future. “I don’t know where the rumor came from,” Chlöe said during an Instagram Live session. “Someone asked if me and Future talk? He’s a wonderful fella, I love his music. I’ve never spoken to him a day in my life.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rumor Has It
NewsBreak
Celebrities
International Business Times

Alana Thompson On Relationship With Mama June: ‘We’re Definitely Getting There’

Mama June Shannon’s youngest daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson has opened up about reconciling with her mother in a new interview. The 16-year-old reality star sat down with Inside Edition Friday to discuss, among many things, her current relationship with her controversial mom, 42. “We’re definitely getting there,” Alana...
RELATIONSHIPS
fox5atlanta.com

Mani Millss dishes on Adele's relationship rumors

Rumors have been swirling for months but now a social media post over the weekend may have made Adele's relationship with sports superagent Rich Paul official. Radio personality Mani Millss gives her take on Good Day.
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Mama June On Finding New Love On TikTok: ‘I’m Learning To Love Me First’

Mama June Shannon has made it very clear that she’s not looking for a romantic relationship at the moment following reports linking her to some TikTok influencers. The 42-year-old reality star took to the short-form video platform Monday to address the question on why she’s not looking for new love on TikTok since she has become very active on the platform lately. Mama June set the record straight that it’s not her priority right now.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
kpopstarz.com

TWICE Chaeyoung Relationship: Here's Why She Was Rumored to be Dating Tattoo Artist Chim Hwasa

Chaeyoung debuted as the main rapper of JYP Entertainment's girl group, TWICE, back in 2015. Since then, TWICE has become one of the top girl groups in South Korea and all around the world, becoming one of the best-selling and top-performing acts of this generation. With Chaeyoung being a member of TWICE, her life is heavily monitored by the media, especially when it comes to her personal life.
WORLD
energy941.com

Demi Lovato Gives An Update On Relationship Status

Demi Lovato held a Q&A session with their fans and the subject of love came up. Of course, it’s well known that Demi suffered a breakup from their fianceé, Max Ehrich, last summer but they’re not giving up on love. When asked how they believe in love after “a lot...
CELEBRITIES
urbanislandz.com

Chloe Bailey Reacts To Reports She’s Dating Future

Chlo?e Bailey is denying rumors that she’s dating Future amidst her jaw-dropping debut solo performance. The Grown-ish actress and singer who has been one half of the sister-singing duo Chlo?e x Halle for years, recently released her freshman solo track “Have Mercy,” the lead single off her upcoming debut solo album. Last Sunday, Chlo?e Bailey performed the song for the first time at the MTV Video Music Awards where she not only rocked the crowd but left viewers speechless. After her successful solo debut, the singer took to Instagram Live to have a chat with fans and she had a list of things to address.
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Mama June On Walking Away From ‘20 Years Of Toxicity’: ‘Most Amazing Feeling’

June “Mama June” Shannon is opening up about the changes in her life now that she’s moved on from her dark past. The 42-year-old “Mama June: From Not to Hot” star took to TikTok Saturday to give her fans another update on her life after she decided to focus on herself after ending her long-term relationship with ex Geno Doak and overcoming her drug addiction.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

TVShowsAce

Enid, OK
60K+
Followers
17K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

This is a reality TV news site full of the latest news, interview and spoilers.

 https://www.tvshowsace.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy