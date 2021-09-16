Mama June Reacts: Rumors She’s Sleeping Around, Relationship Status

Chlo?e Bailey is denying rumors that she’s dating Future amidst her jaw-dropping debut solo performance. The Grown-ish actress and singer who has been one half of the sister-singing duo Chlo?e x Halle for years, recently released her freshman solo track “Have Mercy,” the lead single off her upcoming debut solo album. Last Sunday, Chlo?e Bailey performed the song for the first time at the MTV Video Music Awards where she not only rocked the crowd but left viewers speechless. After her successful solo debut, the singer took to Instagram Live to have a chat with fans and she had a list of things to address.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO