Woman Scammed by Breeder Finds Out Dog's Fur Has Been Dyed Brown

By Lydia Veljanovski
 4 days ago
When her red-brown puppy's fur started to turn white, a pet owner realized the breeder had dyed the dog, as well as lying about its age and sex.

