Woman Scammed by Breeder Finds Out Dog's Fur Has Been Dyed Brown

There are two ways to walk the dog. In one, our dog, George, picks the path. In the other, we do. This is an illusion he allows us. In truth, he controls both routes. Our morning walk in the park is unfocused. George guides us by his nose—what he smells on the asphalt, the tree box, the grass. He doubles back. We double back with him. (We’ve already checked in with the morning paper; this is the way he catches up with the local news.) During these walks, my wife and I brief each other on the coming day. We solve each other’s puzzles. We update each other on the revelations we had in the night—about the kids, the apartment hunt, what to tell her mother about Christmas.

