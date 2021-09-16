Woman Scammed by Breeder Finds Out Dog's Fur Has Been Dyed Brown
When her red-brown puppy's fur started to turn white, a pet owner realized the breeder had dyed the dog, as well as lying about its age and sex.www.newsweek.com
When her red-brown puppy's fur started to turn white, a pet owner realized the breeder had dyed the dog, as well as lying about its age and sex.www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 1