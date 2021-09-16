Microsoft Office 2021 joins Windows 11 for October 5 launch
Microsoft Office 2021 arrives on October 5. Office 2021 shares this release date with Windows 11. Office LTSC (Long Term Servicing Channel) is available today, September 16. For those of you married to the intricate network of systems established by Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and more: Good news. Microsoft Office 2021, the latest iteration of the long-running program suite, is headed to a PC near you on October 5, 2021. It will be icing on the proverbial cake that is Windows 11, which also launches on October 5.www.windowscentral.com
