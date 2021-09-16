CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Hogan orders flags lowered in honor of 10,000 Marylanders lost to COVID-19

Cover picture for the articleANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan announced that he has directed state flags in Maryland to fly at half-staff in remembrance of the more than 10,000 Marylanders lost to COVID-19: “More than 10,000 lives have now been taken from us by this deadly virus. Each of these Marylanders was the most important person in the world to someone, and our prayers are with all the family members and loved ones who are grieving.

