There were two players ejected from games during Sunday’s Week 2 NFL slate, but it looks like both have avoided suspensions. Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Trai Turner was booted in the fourth quarter of yesterday’s loss for allegedly spitting at a Las Vegas Raiders player. Meanwhile, Los Angeles Rams linebacker got kicked out for making contact with an official during a dispute in the third quarter of his team’s win over the Indianapolis Colts.

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO