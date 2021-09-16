CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Obama backs Trudeau in Canadian election

By Alex Gangitano
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jsc9L_0byBjSgU00
© Twitter

Former President Obama weighed in on the upcoming election in Canada, throwing his support behind current Prime Minister Justin Trudeau .

Obama called Trudeau, who faces a tough reelection, “an effective leader” and a “strong voice” for democracy on Thursday. Obama’s high-profile boost comes less than a week ahead of Canada's elections on Monday.

Obama’s endorsement is significant as Trudeau, the leader of the Canadian Liberal Party, is at risk of losing to Erin O’Toole, the leader of the Conservative Party.

Trudeau called for a snap election in August as a way to ensure that Canadian voters approve of the Liberal Party’s way of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. He has been in office since 2015.

Trudeau and Obama have historically had a close friendship, and Obama also endorsed him in his 2019 reelection bid less than a week before the election.

President Biden has not come out publicly to support Trudeau in Monday’s election. The president called Trudeau in early August and “underscored” the close relationship between the United States and Canada.

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

Canada's Trudeau, rival look to fire up supporters ahead of tight vote

OTTAWA/WINDSOR, Ontario, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday acknowledged the unpopularity of his pandemic election and intensified his calls on progressive voters to back his campaign, with his bid for re-election at risk of being doomed by low turnout. Opinion polls show Trudeau's Liberals neck...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Justin Trudeau
AFP

Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders wade into Canada election

Former US presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders weighed in on Canada's election Friday, endorsing liberal prime minister Justin Trudeau and his leftist rival Jagmeet Singh, respectively. "I'm wishing him and our progressive Canadian neighbors the best in Monday's election," said the former American first lady and secretary of state who was defeated by Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential race.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

EXPLAINER: What are the issues in Canada's close election?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing a tough battle against his Conservative Party rival, Erin O’Toole, in Canadian elections on Monday. Trudeau called the early election in hopes of winning a majority of seats in Parliament but has faced criticism for calling a vote during a pandemic in order to cement his hold on power. Here's a guide to Monday's election: _____WHAT’S AT STAKE?Trudeau and his Liberal Party could lose power to the Conservative Party after six years in office. Trudeau has struggled to justify why he’s holding the election early amid the pandemic, and the opposition has...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Trudeau energized by anti-vaccine protests in Canada election few wanted

When he was pelted with a handful of gravel by anti-vaccine protesters last week, the Canadian prime minister, Justin Trudeau, joined an illustrious list of political leaders who have had things hurled at them by disgruntled citizens. His father, former prime minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau, had rocks (and tomatoes and eggs) thrown at his train car in the early 1980s.
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian#The Conservative Party#The Liberal Party
WEKU

Biden Says 'America's Back.' The World Has Some Questions

As President Biden prepared for his maiden speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, his White House was reeling from a trifecta of bad news stories — headlines that underscored questions about U.S. leadership in the world. "We are closing the chapter on 20 years of war and...
POTUS
TheAtlantaVoice

Joe Biden’s challenge at his first UN General Assembly: Convince allies he’s not another Trump

When President Joe Biden mounts the iconic green marble rostrum inside the hall of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, he will face an audience skeptical he really is as different from his predecessor as he likes to claim. For world leaders who were alternately addled and amused by former President Donald Trump — who once encountered mocking laughter […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Canada
CNN

Trump abandoned this giant trade deal. Now, China wants in

New Delhi (CNN Business) — China has applied to join a major Asia-Pacific trade partnership that the United States ditched several years ago, as the world's second largest economy tries to bolster its relationships in the region. Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao applied for membership in the Comprehensive and Progressive...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

One stunning afternoon: Setbacks imperil Biden’s reset

WASHINGTON (AP) — It was an hour President Joe Biden would no doubt like to forget. On Friday, the Pentagon acknowledged that a drone strike in Afghanistan killed 10 civilians, including seven children, not terrorists. A panel advising the Food and Drug Administration voted to not recommend COVID booster shots for all Americans over 16, dashing an administration hope. And France announced it was recalling its ambassador to the U.S. out of anger for being cut out of a secret nuclear submarine deal Biden had struck with the United Kingdom and Australia.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Trump endorsements jolt GOP races

Staten Island borough president. Michigan state Senate. Arizona secretary of state. Donald Trump is endorsing candidates in party primary elections all the way down the ballot, a level of involvement that’s virtually unheard of among recent former presidents. What’s remarkable about Trump’s picks isn’t just their breadth — he’s endorsed...
MICHIGAN STATE
Shore News Network

Joe Biden denies CBS poll showing Americans think he’s incompetent, Dan Bongino responded

CBS News has released a poll showing the majority of Americans have lost confidence in President Joe Biden’s ability to competently lead the United States. “Public reaction to what’s happened there is decidedly negative, with Americans now fearing wider repercussions from a heightened threat of terrorism. Back home, the public weighs in with rough judgments on President Biden,” CBS reported. “Not only for his handling of it, but with his overall presidential approval rating dropping substantially, and broader views of his qualities like effectiveness and competence taking hits along with it.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Deported Haitians angry after US sends them back to Port-au-Prince

Migrant families sent back to Haiti by the United States after attempting to enter the country from Mexico are angry at their treatment and fearful of returning back home to a life punctuated by gang violence. But the rule, which offers protections to migrants whose home countries are dealing with catastrophes like natural disasters, only applied to Haitians already in the United States on July 29. 
IMMIGRATION
MSNBC

Trump, Republicans and white evangelicals are forming a powerful trifecta

According to new analysis from Pew Research center, "evangelical" doesn’t mean born-again anymore; it means Republican. Of course, evangelicals have embraced the Republican party since the late 1970s, but, per the analysis, more white Americans adopted the evangelical label between 2016 and 2020, years that include former President Donald Trump’s presidential campaigns and his time in the White House.
POTUS
The Hill

The Hill

341K+
Followers
37K+
Post
247M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy