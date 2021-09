As she stood in front of the Women’s Rights Pioneers statue in New York City’s Central Park to decry Texas’ strict new abortion law, Gov. Kathy Hochul spoke about her own first pregnancy. “I can guarantee I did not know I was pregnant with my first child at six weeks,” Hochul said. “I actually went on a whitewater rafting trip, it turns out, at three months, because I didn’t know I was pregnant. That is the reality of real people.” She’s the first governor in state history to be able to speak about reproductive and abortion rights in this way, the first to have the personal experience of carrying children to term and dealing with the issues around bodily autonomy.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO