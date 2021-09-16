CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Brandon Moreno reacts following announcement of Deiveson Figueiredo trilogy fight

By Adam D Martin
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno reacted following the promotion’s recent announcement of the Deiveson Figueiredo trilogy fight. Moreno and Figueiredo have been involved in a pair of memorable fights over the past year. The two flyweight rivals first met in the main event of UFC 256 last December, with Moreno and Figueiredo fighting to a majority draw after a point was deducted to the champ Figueiredo due to a low blow. The two then rematched at UFC 263 in June, with Moreno submitting Figueiredo in the third round with a rear-naked choke in order to put some closure to their rivalry. However, Figueiredo has made it clear in the last few months that he wants the trilogy fight with Moreno. While Moreno initially said no to it and was expected to fight Alexandre Pantoja, the UFC decided to book Figueiredo to get the title fight at UFC 269 in December. With the fight now official, check out Moreno’s reaction.

www.bjpenn.com

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenn.com

Deiveson Figueiredo pays tribute to former opponent Joseph Benavidez following retirement

UFC flyweight contender Deiveson Figueiredo paid tribute to former opponent Joseph Benavidez following his retirement from MMA. Figueiredo and Benavidez fought twice in 2020, with Figueiredo winning both of the fights. In the first fight in February 2020, Figueiredo knocked Benavidez out with punches after a headbutt led to the finish. In addition, Figueiredo had missed weight for that fight and was not able to win the title. The UFC then re-booked the rematch due to the controversial ending, but this time around, the Brazilian proved he was the better fighter with a dominant first-round submission win. It was in the second fight that Figueiredo won the vacant flyweight belt. Overall, the pair had a very memorable pair of UFC title fights.
UFC
theScore

Report: Moreno-Figueiredo 3 set for UFC 269 on Dec. 11

The final bout in the Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo trilogy is set. Moreno will defend his flyweight title against Figueiredo at UFC 269 on Dec. 11, according to ESPN's Brett Okamoto. The UFC initially planned to give Alexandre Pantoja - the division's third-ranked contender - a title shot against...
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Moreno
Person
Deiveson Figueiredo
Person
Alexandre Pantoja
Boxing Scene

Hearn: Joshua Looks Massive, Looks Like an Absolute Unit in Training Camp

Eddie Hearn, promoter for heavyweight Anthony Joshua, rejects the recent chatter that his boxer is looking 'small' in his ongoing training camp. Joshua has been showing off a slimmer physique as he prepares to defend his IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO world titles against mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 25.
COMBAT SPORTS
Wrestling-edge.com

Dana White To Sign Top WWE Diva?

Dana White is the President of the UFC and is certainly a controversial figure in the world of MMA. Dana White was also previously accused of an ‘illegal crime’ in Las Vegas. Renee Paquette, who was known as Renee Young in WWE, worked in the company from 2012 to 2020....
UFC
BoxingNews24.com

Evander Holyfield gives Deontay Wilder advice for Fury trilogy fight

By Allan Fox: Evander Holyfield has concerns about whether Deontay Wilder will remember all the things his new coach Malik Scott has taught him during training camp for his trilogy match against Tyson Fury on October 9th. The boxing great Holyfield fears that Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) won’t be able...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Trilogy#Title Fight#Combat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Wrestling-edge.com

Nick Diaz Stuns Fans With Medical News In Photo

Nick Diaz is smiling nice and bright as he has a new set of chompers in his head. As many can imagine, UFC is a tough sport. Most fighters have fake teeth due to just how barbaric the sport can be. This of course takes a toll of not just the mental and physical health of someone, but the dental health as well. Nick is looking brand new with his new teeth. Daniel Cormier Dating A-List Actress Leaks.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Dan Hooker potentially out of UFC 266, makes desperate plea with acting US Ambassador to New Zealand Kevin Covert

Dan Hooker is in jeopardy of having his UFC 266 fight canceled and has made a desperate plea to US Ambassador Kevin Covert for help. Hooker (20-10 MMA) is scheduled to fight Nasrat Haqparast (13-3 MMA) at UFC 266 in Las Vegas. However, ‘The Hangman’ recently discovered that his travel visa will not be ready until next week, a delay which would result in his upcoming fight being scratched.
UFC
Wrestling-edge.com

Dana White Fires Four UFC Fighters

UFC President Dana White recently released as many as four fighters following their recent defeats. MMA Fighting reported that the promotion officials confirmed the news on Friday. Dana White releases Roosevelt Roberts and others. The list includes Roosevelt Roberts, who shared the cage with names like Jim Miller and Alexander...
UFC
Wrestling-edge.com

Kayla Braxton Drops Brock Lesnar Bombshell

Brock Lesnar recently made his WWE return after a lengthy absence during this year’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view event, and has been appearing on WWE’s SmackDown brand since then. However, could that shake up relatively quickly?. This Brock Lesnar sad medical rumor recently leaked. During this past week’s edition of WWE...
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Justin Gaethje on Michael Chandler’s anti-vaccine comments: ‘He was just seeking attention’

The highly anticipated matchup between Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler is set to go down… but it wasn’t without a brief scare. With UFC 268 on Nov. 6 taking place in New York City’s Madison Square Garden, there was reason to worry about the event happening at all due to potential COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Therefore leading Chandler to voice his opinion by sharing that he didn’t intend on getting the vaccine until it was “100 percent FDA approved.”
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Luke Rockhold calls out Israel Adesanya and Kamaru Usman for not backing Francis Ngannou: “They should’ve just stood by him and been men”

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold called out Israel Adesanya and Kamaru Usman for not backing Francis Ngannou. Rockhold makes his return to the Octagon after more than two years away in November at UFC 268 when he takes on Sean Strickland. Ahead of his comeback to the cage, Rockhold has been doing the media rounds and one of his stops was Ariel Helwani’s The MMA Hour.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Anderson Silva reacts following KO win over Tito Ortiz in boxing

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva reacted following his first-round KO win over fellow MMA legend Tito Ortiz in boxing. Silva needed less than two minutes to take care of Ortiz during their boxing match on Saturday night for Triller Fight Club. After defeating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. by a split decision earlier this year, Silva looked fantastic yet again in boxing as he toyed with Ortiz and then put him out with punches in the first round. Following the win, Silva took to his social media to react to the victory and throw some shade on Ortiz for his recent comments about Wing Chun/Bruce Lee. Check out what “The Spider” wrote on his Instagram below.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy