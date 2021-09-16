CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘There’s Someone Inside Your House’ Killer Looks a Lot Like You

Cover picture for the articleIn a small, Midwestern town, a killer is picking off high school students. In a sadistic twist, the maniacal murderer wears a mask resembling the victims’ faces. Netflix released the trailer for the upcoming slasher flick, There’s Someone Inside Your House, on Monday. The new film will be the beginning of the streaming service’s 2021 Halloween season lineup and based on the same-named New York Times bestselling book by Stephanie Perkins.

