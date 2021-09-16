CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Justice for J6: Right-Wing Trump Supporters Still In Denial Of His Loss Rally For Treasonous Capitol Rioters

By Shannon Dawson
NewsOne
NewsOne
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37YGde_0byBivC400
An “Area Closed” sign blocks the stairway to the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center on September 13, 2021, in Washington, D.C. | Source: Anna Moneymaker / Getty

There is a growing number of concerns ahead of this weekend’s right-wing rally in the nation’s capital that critics fear will become another gathering place for violent white supremacists. Organized by Look Ahead America, a campaign initiative spearheaded by former President Donald Trump’s employee Matt Braynard, the so-called Justice for J6″ rally invites people to protest in support of the hundreds of treasonous insurrectionists criminally charged in the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The rally is planned to be held near the U.S. Capitol, and lawmakers and authorities were planning ahead to ensure the Congressional building remains safe as well as to help quell the violence that might occur during the controversial event.

Here are a few more facts you should know about the upcoming right-wing rally.

When is it happening?

The “Justice for J6” rally is scheduled to start at noon ET on Saturday, Sept. 18, CNN reported. Around 500 people are expected to attend but the number still remains unclear according to intelligence briefings, the report notes.

What is Look Ahead America?

Look Ahead America is a nonprofit organization lead by former Trump staffer Matt Braynard. According to their website, the group is committed to standing up for patriotic Americans who have been forgotten by our government.”

CNN adds that Braynard told reporters that “Justice For J6” would be a “completely peaceful protest.”

“We have told people that when they come, we don’t want to see any messaging about the election, we don’t want to see any messaging on T-shirts and flags or signs about candidates or anything like that,” he added.

However, it appears as though some members of far-right extremist group the Proud Boys are encouraging followers to attend the event, while others have warned against going, noting that it might be a “false flag operation designed to trap supporters.”

What Is Law-Enforcement Doing To Prevent Violence At The Rally?

Law enforcement officials are preparing for the worst ahead of Saturday’s rally. Temporary fencing has been placed around the capitol to protect the coveted building and to prevent potential clashes and unrest during the event.

The Associated Press reported that there are been rumors that some of the protestors may be armed during the rally. In a statement on Sept. 13, Capitol police revealed that they had “issued an emergency declaration, which will go into effect about the time of the demonstration and allow the Department to deputize outside law enforcement officers as the United States Capitol Police Special Officers.”

Should We Be Worried?

According to an internal Capitol Police memo, violent rhetoric and a number of heated discussions have surged online after Capitol Police officer Lt. Michael Byrd identified himself as the shooter of Ashli Babbit, a rioter that scaled a broken part of a door leading to the Speaker’s Lobby in the Capitol during the January 6 insurrection. Byrd will not face charges for the incident, as he acted lawfully.

The document warns that some individuals may see September 18 as an opportunity to hold a “Justice for Ashli Babbitt” rally. There have also been rumblings of violence that could potentially occur against Jewish Centers and liberal churches to distract law enforcement on the day of the event.

Babbit’s Husband, Aaron Babbit, sent a message to protestors ahead of the rally calling for a peaceful protest.

“The last thing I want is violence occurring in my wife’s name. I don’t want it,” he explained during an interview with Fox News on September 13. “More bloodshed at this point is not going to do anything in terms of getting justice for Ashli.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said during a press conference that despite the troubling chatter, Capitol Police are “well prepared, thorough, professional, and I think they’re better prepared than people were before January 6.”

Comments / 7

Related
mediaite.com

‘You’re Not Gonna Like My Answer…’ Capitol Police Chief Defends Rallygoers’ Right to Protest Treatment of Prisoners Being Held Over Jan. 6

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger on Friday defended the right of those attending Saturday’s rally outside the Capitol to express their views. During a press briefing with Capitol and DC police officials, Manger was asked if there are any members of Congress who plan to attend the rally in support of those who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 and if he has a response to “the underlying purpose of this rally” in that those attending believe the Jan. 6 rioters are “political prisoners.”
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Donald Trump
NECN

Watch Live: Crowd Rallies Near Capitol in DC to Support Insurrectionists

Scores of demonstrators converged near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Saturday, to show their support for Jan. 6 defendants as thousands of law enforcement officers patrolled the area, vowing not to take any chances. A handful of counterprotesters arrived as the Justice for J6 rally was beginning but vocal...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trump Supporters#Protest Riot#Look Ahead America#Justice#Congressional#Cnn#Americans#The Proud Boys#The Associated Press#Department#Capitol Police#The Speaker S Lobby#Jewish Centers#Fox News#Senate
The Independent

‘Free the political prisoners’ and ‘lock her up’: The Justice for J6 rally was many things to many people

The speaker at the podium was coming to the end of a stirring address in which she condemned the media for unfairly maligning the brave few hundred who turned out to rally on Saturday in front of the Capitol building in Washington DC. Today’s protest was not about condoning the violence that occurred in the building behind her on 6 January, but about due process for those who were arrested on that day. They were political prisoners and they must be freed, she said, to roaring cheers. But old habits die hard. Just moments later, at the mention of Nancy...
PROTESTS
hotnewhiphop.com

"Justice For J6" Rally At Capitol Draws Underwhelming Crowd

The Justice for J6 rally, a protest held at the U.S. Capitol showing support for those charged in connection with the infamous January 6th riot in D.C., drew only a small crowd of an estimated 300 to 350 people, Saturday. “It is kind of sad, the small amount of people,”...
PROTESTS
BBC

Police outnumber protesters at right-wing Capitol rally

A few hundred protesters gathered around the US Capitol on Saturday, for a rally in support of the pro-Trump rioters who ransacked the building on 6 January. But the group were easily outnumbered by the police and journalists present. Ahead of the event, police said they had detected "threats of...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
WJLA

'This is about justice': Hundreds gather near US Capitol for Justice for J6 rally

WASHINGTON (7News) — Dozens of people gathered at Union Square near the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol building for the Justice for J6 rally Saturday afternoon. Organizers, Look Ahead America, said they were expecting at least 700 people at the rally, according to their permit. Capitol Police say approximately 400 to 450 people were inside the protest area, excluding law enforcement.
WASHINGTON, DC
Reuters

Amid high security, small pro-Trump crowd rallies at U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Police and media vastly outnumbered protesters around the U.S. Capitol on Saturday at a sparsely attended rally by supporters of the people who breached the building on Jan. 6, trying to overturn former President Donald Trump's election defeat. About 100 to 200 protesters showed up,...
PROTESTS
NewsOne

NewsOne

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsOne.com is your destination for news and information for and about Blacks in America. Filled with original stories, diverse opinions, photos, videos and polls, NewsOne is dedicated to deepening out audiences’ understanding about current events and their impact on black lives.

 https://newsone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy