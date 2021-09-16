CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside Teen Mom Farrah Abraham’s $4k a month luxury Los Angeles apartment featuring in-ground pool, spa & gym

By Teresa Roca
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

TEEN Mom star Farrah Abraham is living in a $4,000 a month luxury Los Angeles apartment featuring an in-ground pool, spa and gym.

Farrah, 30, and her daughter Sophia, 12, have been living in a one-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment for $4,013 a month since August 2019, according to real estate sites.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ELVHw_0byBioGD00
Farrah Abraham lives in a luxury Los Angeles apartment for $4,000 a month Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cxLnl_0byBioGD00
The kitchen features white and dark gray cabinets, stainless steel appliances and more Credit: Realtor.com

The 945-square foot space features a modern kitchen with white and dark gray cabinets, a white tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances.

The kitchen leads to the living room, which has floor-to-ceiling windows.

The apartment also boasts a balcony.

The kitchen, living room and bedrooms have light hardwood floors.

One of the bathrooms boasts gray cabinets, a white countertop, and white tile on the floors and walls.

The amenities in the building include an in-ground pool, where Farrah and Sophia have been spotted enjoying on their social media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hoczE_0byBioGD00
The home has hardwood floors throughout Credit: Realtor.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FuUFg_0byBioGD00
The bathroom has a modern vibe similar to the kitchen Credit: Realtor.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RIqVl_0byBioGD00
The building offers an in-ground pool Credit: Realtor.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LuItm_0byBioGD00
There are several areas to lounge and hang out, including a fire pit spot Credit: Realtor.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dcllf_0byBioGD00
The building also has a spa Credit: Realtor.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14vdps_0byBioGD00
Residents also enjoy a gym Credit: Realtor.com

There are also outdoor spaces including a fire pit, barbecue and more lounging areas.

The amenities also include a gym and spa.

The apartment building is located a block east of Hollywood.

Farrah often films her TikTok videos in her luxury apartment when she’s not traveling the world with her daughter.

Farrah spent her summer attending online classes at ivy league Harvard University, which she started in June.

By August, Farrah revealed she was kicked out of one of her classes and accused the University of “educational abuse.”

She posted a video burning her Harvard sweater with the caption: “Thank you therapists for the tools over the years to overcome abuse @harvard shirt is going to raise money for mental health. Educational abuse, financial abuse is not what I choose nor allow, #consent culture #1.

“As a teacher I will never block anyone out of zoom nor lie and bully a student and fraud them out of money like Harvard and many others so I read now on this epidemic #discrimination is illegal. #law #Omaha NE miss you! Off to #Massachusetts.

“Students I received your messages & emails I’m sorry and empathize with educational abuse! Act on the laws & laws will be enforced."

Farrah was fired from Teen Mom OG in 2017 over her alleged harsh treatment of the crew and appearance on an adult webcam website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LqTVY_0byBioGD00
Farrah and her daughter Sophia, 12, often film their TikTok videos in the apartment
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p5awV_0byBioGD00
Farrah has posted enjoying her pool Credit: Farrah Abraham/TikTok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x0P2h_0byBioGD00
Farrah's apartment is complete with a piano Credit: Farrah Abraham/TikTok

Comments / 16

Happy cat
3d ago

1 bedroom/900+ square foot apt? Wow how far she has fallen from the large mansions she was living in. Better get those legs back in the air for more income sweetheart.

Reply
5
Pam Seagle
3d ago

why doesn't she just buy a home instead of just trying to keep keep up with that bougie lifestyle she'd save so much money that way

Reply(1)
4
marcy linan
3d ago

Yeah, Teen Mom really taught them girls a lesson ... NOT.. they keep having kids an can afford a luxurious apartment/ house . I thought that show was suppose show the struggles of being a teen an pregnant. YEAH they really learned there lesson .

Reply
2
 

