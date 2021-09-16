CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Drone pilot dropped bag of drugs in schoolyard instead of prison grounds

By Frank O'Laughlin
whdh.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WHDH) — A person piloting a drone that was carrying a bag of drugs accidentally dropped the contraband in a schoolyard instead of on the grounds of a nearby prison, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of a suspicious package that was found outside the Brunswick Academy in Virginia...

