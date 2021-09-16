CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The surest way for the Miami Dolphins to lose to the Buffalo Bills Sunday? Blitz Josh Allen

By Adam H. Beasley
profootballnetwork.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFight the temptation, Brian Flores. We know you love to bring the heat. But don’t do it against Josh Allen Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. Or odds are your fifth meeting against the Buffalo Bills as a head coach will end up like the first four: With a loss. The...

