New Board-Certified Pediatric Neurologist Joins DHR Health Neurology Institute
Edinburg, TX – DHR Health is proud to announce that Sohail Malek, M.D., will join their exceptional team of neurology specialists at the DHR Health Neurology Institute. Dr. Malek is board certified in Neurology with a special qualification in Pediatric Neurology since 2014. He brings life-saving experience with recognizing and treating the diseases affecting the brains and nerves of our youngest population. He will also be establishing a multi-disciplinary sports concussion clinic utilizing cutting edge research and technology.megadoctornews.com
