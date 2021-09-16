CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Edinburg, TX

New Board-Certified Pediatric Neurologist Joins DHR Health Neurology Institute

By MDN Editor
megadoctornews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdinburg, TX – DHR Health is proud to announce that Sohail Malek, M.D., will join their exceptional team of neurology specialists at the DHR Health Neurology Institute. Dr. Malek is board certified in Neurology with a special qualification in Pediatric Neurology since 2014. He brings life-saving experience with recognizing and treating the diseases affecting the brains and nerves of our youngest population. He will also be establishing a multi-disciplinary sports concussion clinic utilizing cutting edge research and technology.

megadoctornews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden administration seeks to lift U.S. refugee cap to 125,000

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration wants to nearly double the number of refugees admitted to the United States to 125,000 in the upcoming fiscal year starting on Oct. 1 in keeping with a campaign promise, according to a statement from the State Department. The State Department...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Boston, TX
City
Edinburg, TX
Edinburg, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dhr#Doctor Of Medicine#Pediatric Neurology#Albany Medical College#Cornell University#Tufts Medical Center
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Biden uses Trump-era tool against Haiti migrants

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is relying on a contested Trump-era policy as it disperses thousands of Haitian migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border near the small South Texas city of Del Rio. Much to the dismay of migrant advocates, the Department of Homeland Security is invoking the public health...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy