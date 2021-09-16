CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
News 12

New Stappa Vineyard opens in Orange

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01sm1a_0byBfjb700

A new winery has opened in the town of Orange.

Stappa Vineyard was established in 2020 after three sisters brought to life their parents' dream of owning a winery.

Located on a 14-acre property that was purchased in 2008, Stappa has 5,000 vines of grapes growing on it.

The winery offers eight different varieties of wine, including a Chardonnay, riesling, and Cab Franc as the vinefra.

On Friday, Stappa Vineyards will be holding a fundraiser for House of Heroes. It will hold a ​Women's Owned Business Appreciation Day on Sept. 19.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winery#Chardonnay#New Stappa Vineyard#Orange#Cab Franc#Stappa Vineyards#House Of Heroes
News 12

News 12

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy