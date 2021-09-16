New Stappa Vineyard opens in Orange

A new winery has opened in the town of Orange.

Stappa Vineyard was established in 2020 after three sisters brought to life their parents' dream of owning a winery.

Located on a 14-acre property that was purchased in 2008, Stappa has 5,000 vines of grapes growing on it.

The winery offers eight different varieties of wine, including a Chardonnay, riesling, and Cab Franc as the vinefra.

On Friday, Stappa Vineyards will be holding a fundraiser for House of Heroes. It will hold a ​Women's Owned Business Appreciation Day on Sept. 19.