To what end, though? Seems like that would only enrage people.

I've been looking at this thing because my wife is all over it, and I have no choice. I have decided that the girl has jumped off, or fell off a cliff. I don't the think the guy has murder capability, looking at him and his body language in the police video released this morning. He is way too docile. But he probably realized everyone (most definitely the cops) are going to think he did it. So he panicked (or calculated), only thing to do is drive home and lawyer up.