Illinoisans won't be required to obtain a REAL ID for more than a year-and-a-half, but residents can prepare what they'll need to receive the new identification early. In Illinois, residents looking to obtain a REAL ID will be required to visit a Secretary of State Driver Services facility and provide documents that prove their identity, their Social Security number, a written signature and two documents that show proof of residency.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO