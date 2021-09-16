CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orchard, CO

Willow Orchard Farm offers apples amidst fun activities

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWillow Farm Orchard makes buying apples a fun venture with family activities from face painting to wagon rides, homemade apple cider and a station just for caramel apples. “It’s fun to have everybody’s kids going out there with their faces painted rather than the apples hitting the ground and going to waste,” said Blayne Selby, co-owner of Willow Farm Orchard, 900 N. County Road 19, a farm in Berthoud named for a large willow tree on the property and a horse called Willow.

