CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Dana White Leaks Sad Evander Holyfield Accusation

Wrestling-edge.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvander Holyfield praised former President Donald Trump, saying he’s excited he’ll be commentating his Triller fight against Vitor Belfort on Saturday. He said, “When Atlantic City became real big, it’s because Donald Trump was running boxing. He did a great job, and I’m honored to know that he would come here and be part of the commentary.” Daniel Cormier also recently leaked an embarrassing Evander Holyfield video.

wrestling-edge.com

Comments / 3

Related
Wrestling-edge.com

Anderson Silva Wife Beach Swimsuit Photos Leak

Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva is living high after his most recent victory against ‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ Tito Ortiz. Recently on Instagram, Silva’s wife, Dayane Sillva took to social media via Instagram to showcase these smoky, sultry and seductively beach photos. You can view them below. Anderson Silva recently accused his opponent of drug use.
COMBAT SPORTS
fightnews.com

Belfort TKOs Holyfield in round one

44-year-old UFC legend Vitor Belfort scored a first round TKO over 58-year-old former heavyweight champion Evander Holyﬁeld (44-11-2, 29 KOs) on Saturday night at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Belfort dropped Holyfield with an uppercut, then got the referee’s stoppage with his follow-up barrage. Time was 1:49.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana White
Person
Vitor Belfort
Person
Daniel Cormier
Person
Evander Holyfield
Person
Tito Ortiz
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Anderson Silva
Wrestling-edge.com

Tito Ortiz ‘Embarrasses’ Mike Tyson In Photo

MMA star Tito Ortiz recently posted a meme joking that the legendary boxer Mike Tyson might try to injure himself, Anderson Silva, Evander Holyfield, or Vitor Belfort to get on Saturday’s Triller card, after Holyfield replaced Oscar de la Hoya. Check it out below:. Anderson Silva calls out Tito Ortiz...
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Anderson Silva KO’s Tito Ortiz (Video)

Tonight’s Triller Fight Club: ‘Holyfield vs Belfort’ event is co-headlined by a boxing match between former UFC champions Tito Ortiz and Anderson Silva. ‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ missed weight by five pounds for tonight’s contest and was forced to forfeit 20% of his purse to ‘The Spider’. Tito Ortiz...
UFC
Wrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul ‘Threatens’ Dana White At Club In Video

Jake Paul said his feud with Dana White will end with him ‘knocking him out in a club’ in Las Vegas in a new video below. The Problem Child’ Jake Paul might be an infamous name in the world of combat sports but Paul recently took a shot at ‘Infamous One’ himself, Conor McGregor. Paul proclaimed that he is not a fan of McGregor’s latest actions during a recent interview with True Geordie. A top name is ‘Backing Out’ of this Jake Paul fight bet.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Dana White blasts the “scumbags” in the MMA media for telling UFC fighters they are underpaid

Taking the MMA media to task, UFC president Dana White blasted the “scumbags” in the media for telling UFC fighters they are underpaid. White was a recent guest on Travis Browne’s podcast and the two discussed a variety of topics, one of which was fighter pay. Browne defended the UFC for its pay structure, suggesting that he was actually paid even more than he was supposed to during his career, but there has been a lot of chatter in the media as of late that fighters are underpaid.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Ufc
theScore

Silva destroys Ortiz with emphatic 1st-round KO

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva put Tito Ortiz to sleep with a huge knockout in the first round of their boxing match Saturday night. The stoppage came at the 1:21 mark of the Triller Fight Club co-main event in Hollywood, Florida. Ortiz, a former UFC light heavyweight champion, was...
UFC
MMA Fighting

Georges St-Pierre says Anderson Silva’s boxing success is ‘very, very inspiring’

Count Georges St-Pierre among those who have been both stunned and impressed by Anderson Silva’s late-career swerve into the boxing world. Silva shocked the combat sports world when he upset former WBC middleweight champion Julio César Chávez Jr. back in June, winning a one-sided bout against Chávez Jr. at the age of 46. The match marked Silva’s return to the boxing ring after 16 years away and served as a moment of celebration for many in the MMA community following the disappointing stretch that saw Silva lose seven of his last nine UFC fights to close out his legendary MMA career. And St-Pierre can’t help but be inspired by the feats of his fellow octagon legend.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Wrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul Drops Amanda Nunes Bombshell

Jake Paul just called out Dana White yet again! This time the stakes could not be any higher as ‘The Problem Child’ said he is offering the UFC boss a way out and is promising to leave him and his company alone in the future and moving forward. This Jake Paul drug use has fans stunned.
UFC
Wrestling-edge.com

Tito Ortiz ‘Suspended’ After Triller Fight

It is being reported and confirmed by MMA Junkie that Tito Ortiz has been issued a medical suspension by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation for sixty days following being knocked out in 88 seconds in the first round during last weekend’s Triller Fight Club card. This is the commissioning body that looked after the event. According to the outlet, Suspensions can terminate earlier than written, barring if a physicians gives full medical clearance. Tito Ortiz’s doctor recently revealed these AIDS test results.
UFC
Wrestling-edge.com

Dana White Fires Four UFC Fighters

UFC President Dana White recently released as many as four fighters following their recent defeats. MMA Fighting reported that the promotion officials confirmed the news on Friday. Dana White releases Roosevelt Roberts and others. The list includes Roosevelt Roberts, who shared the cage with names like Jim Miller and Alexander...
UFC
Wrestling-edge.com

Cris Cyborg ‘Praying’ For Tito Ortiz After Bad News

Cris Cyborg is the current reigning and defending Bellator Women’s Featherweight Champion, winning the championship from Julia Budd in the fourth round at Bellator 238. Now, Cyborg is holding ‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ Tito Ortiz in her thoughts and prayers tonight after he suffered a shocking defeat by Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva in the opening minute of the first round. Cris Cyborg recently dropped this Jake Paul bombshell.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy