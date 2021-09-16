Dana White Leaks Sad Evander Holyfield Accusation
Evander Holyfield praised former President Donald Trump, saying he’s excited he’ll be commentating his Triller fight against Vitor Belfort on Saturday. He said, “When Atlantic City became real big, it’s because Donald Trump was running boxing. He did a great job, and I’m honored to know that he would come here and be part of the commentary.” Daniel Cormier also recently leaked an embarrassing Evander Holyfield video.wrestling-edge.com
Comments / 3