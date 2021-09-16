COVID-19 slows birth rate in U.S., Europe

Nomadic Matt, who runs NomadicMatt.com, just returned from 80 days in Europe. He spent the summer bouncing around the Greek islands and four other countries. He has plenty of tips for Americans hopping the pond so I asked him to sit down with me so I could ask him a whole slew of questions about what it’s like as an American traveling in Europe during COVID-19. You can listen to the interview on my podcast or watch it on my YouTube Channel (please subscribe to both).

