Illinois State

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 4,349 cases, 41 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
 3 days ago

Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 4,349 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 41 related deaths Thursday.

There have been 1,586,741 total COVID cases, including 24,492 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Sept. 9-15 is at 4.6%.

Illinois COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by county

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 115,099 specimens for a total of 30,308,310 since the pandemic began.

Chicago area parents concerned over COVID-19 cases push for remote learning option in schools

As of Wednesday night, 2,163 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 519 patients were in the ICU and 275 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 14,262,916 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Wednesday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 20,648. On Wednesday, 21,568 vaccines were administered.

The Chicago Department of Public Health said Friday it had administered more than 10,000 vaccines in homes.

To make an appointment for in-home vaccination, call (312) 746-4835 or register at
www.chicago.gov/city/en/sites/covid19-vaccine/home/in-home-vaccination-program.html.

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

