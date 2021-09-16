CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn’s improved offensive line hopes to ace 1st ‘real test’ of season at Penn State

By Tom Green
 4 days ago
Auburn’s offensive line has had two weeks to get warmed up. Now, the real work begins. The Tigers opened the season with two blowouts of lesser opponents — a 60-10 win against Akron and a 62-0 shutout of FCS program Alabama State — while putting up garish offensive numbers. The results have been bountiful for Auburn to this point, but this weekend the team’s most scrutinized position group is in for its first true challenge of the season, a trip to Beaver Stadium for a top-25 matchup with No. 10 Penn State.

www.al.com

Owen Pappoe ‘ready to get after it’ following injury-related exit vs. Penn State

Bryan Harsin was optimistic Monday about the status of one of Auburn’s team captains for this weekend’s homecoming game against Georgia State. Junior linebacker Owen Pappoe exited last weekend’s loss to Penn State in the second half with an apparent leg injury and did not return to the game. Harsin did not have an update on Pappoe’s status after the game, but during his weekly press conference Monday afternoon, the first-year coach said Pappoe was “doing good” and that he felt good about the linebacker’s availability this weekend.
Statistically speaking: A growing concern for Auburn’s secondary

There’s a growing concern for Auburn’s defense a quarter of the way through the season. The Tigers’ play in the secondary left the players on the back end feeling unsatisfied after their first two wins against Akron and Alabama State. Despite the dominating results, Auburn felt it allowed too high a completion percentage each time out against the lesser competition (81.5 percent against Akron, 65.5 percent against Alabama State). Roger McCreary said there was room for improvement and that there was “no doubt” the Tigers’ pass defense would improve moving forward.
Projected point spreads for the rest of Alabama’s games

Alabama is fortunate that it built a quick 21-3 lead at Florida on Saturday. Otherwise, the Tide would have a loss to its name. Regardless, Alabama still faces several difficult challenges in the regular season, not to mention a potential SEC championship game. Alabama’s SEC schedule seems tougher than it...
Kickoff time, television channel announced for Auburn-LSU

Auburn will travel to LSU for an 8 p.m. kickoff in Baton Rouge, La., for its SEC opener, the league announced Monday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. Auburn won last year’s meeting between the two teams, 48-11, in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Tiger Stadium has been a different story for the team over the last two decades, however. Auburn has not won in Death Valley since the 1999 season, dropping 10 straight on the road in the series since that win.
Bo Nix
Tom Green
Kickoff time, television announced for Alabama-Ole Miss

The details of perhaps the most anticipated home game of Alabama’s 2021 season have been set. Alabama will host Ole Miss at 2:30 p.m. CT on Oct. 2, the SEC announced Monday. The game will air on CBS. The Rebels are ranked No. 13 in both polls and are tied...
LSU defensive end Andre Anthony out for season with knee injury

LSU defensive end Andre Anthony is out for the season with a knee injury, coach Ed Orgeron announced Monday. Anthony suffered the injury during last Saturday’s 49-21 win over Central Michigan, a game in which he returned a fumble 33 yards for a touchdown. The sixth-year senior from Baton Rouge was arguably the Tigers’ top defensive lineman this season, having totaled 3.5 sacks and four tackles for loss in three games.
Troy defensive end Javon Solomon honored by Sun Belt Conference

Troy’s Javon Solomon picked up Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week honors on Monday following a monster performance vs. Southern Miss last Saturday. Solomon, a redshirt freshman from Tallahassee, Fla., totaled nine tackles, five tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in the Trojans’ 21-9 victory in Hattiesburg. Troy held the Golden Eagles to just 156 yards of total offense, including 46 yards in the second half as the Trojans rallied from down 3-0 at halftime.
Matt Corral overtakes Bryce Young as Heisman favorite

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral is the new favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, according to FanDuel Sportsbook’s odds updated Sunday. Corral replaces Bryce Young had been the betting favorite since throwing four touchdowns on 344 yards passing in his starting debut two weeks ago against Miami. Young has thrown three touchdowns in each of his past two starts against Mercer and Florida but with less prolific yardage totals of 227 and 240.
Kickoff time for South Alabama-Louisiana football game announced

South Alabama’s Sun Belt Conference football opener with Louisiana on Oct. 2 will kick off at 7 p.m. at Hancock Whitney Stadium and will be live-streamed via ESPN+, it was announced Monday. The Jaguars (3-0) have an open date this week after beating Alcorn State 28-21 last Saturday. The Ragin’...
Nate Oats explains how Nimari Burnett got hurt, what it means

Alabama men’s basketball coach Nate Oats said Monday that the season-ending injury suffered earlier this month by transfer guard Nimari Burnett happened during a warm-up drill early in a practice. “Like, a 3-on-0, kind of breakdown drill we’re you’re not even going full speed,” Oats said. “It’s just one of...
Auburn opens as 24-point favorite against Georgia State

Auburn will be heavily favored for the third time in as many home games when it hosts Georgia State next weekend at Jordan-Hare Stadium. No. 23 Auburn (2-1) opened as a 24-point favorite against Georgia State (1-2), according to VegasInsider.com. The Tigers will host the Panthers on Saturday on the Plains at 3 p.m. for homecoming, with the game airing on SEC Network.
Alabama linebacker returns from suspension, is backup snapper

Alabama sophomore outside linebacker Quandarrius Robinson returned from a suspension and was in uniform for Saturday’s game at Florida. Robinson, who played at Birmingham’s Jackson-Olin High School, had been suspended indefinitely before the season after an August three-car collision after which Robinson faced a charge of DUI. “It was our...
Auburn still ranked in AP, coaches poll after loss to Penn State

Auburn wasn’t penalized too much in the eyes of voters following its 28-20 loss at Penn State on Saturday. Auburn fell one spot in the latest AP poll released Sunday afternoon, checking in at No. 23 following the tightly contested and thrilling loss in Happy Valley. Penn State, meanwhile, moved up to No. 6 after its win against Auburn, which gave the Nittany Lions their second win against a ranked opponent through the season’s first three weeks.
Gerrit Prince and Kyle Greenwell earn C-USA honors

The Conference USA league office announced its player of the week awards today and UAB had two players receive honors following a 40-6 dismantling of North Texas in its conference opener. Tight end Gerrit Prince was named Offensive Player of the Week and punter Kyle Greenwell was named Special Teams...
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

