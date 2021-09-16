Auburn’s improved offensive line hopes to ace 1st ‘real test’ of season at Penn State
Auburn’s offensive line has had two weeks to get warmed up. Now, the real work begins. The Tigers opened the season with two blowouts of lesser opponents — a 60-10 win against Akron and a 62-0 shutout of FCS program Alabama State — while putting up garish offensive numbers. The results have been bountiful for Auburn to this point, but this weekend the team’s most scrutinized position group is in for its first true challenge of the season, a trip to Beaver Stadium for a top-25 matchup with No. 10 Penn State.www.al.com
