Auburn’s improved offensive line hopes to ace 1st ‘real test’ of season at Penn State

Bryan Harsin was optimistic Monday about the status of one of Auburn’s team captains for this weekend’s homecoming game against Georgia State. Junior linebacker Owen Pappoe exited last weekend’s loss to Penn State in the second half with an apparent leg injury and did not return to the game. Harsin did not have an update on Pappoe’s status after the game, but during his weekly press conference Monday afternoon, the first-year coach said Pappoe was “doing good” and that he felt good about the linebacker’s availability this weekend.

AUBURN, AL ・ 3 HOURS AGO