HANCEVILLE, Ala. —Wallace State Community College’s Prepping the Talent Pipeline for Economic Growth and Diversification Planning Project was awarded $23,191 by the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC). The project will assess the current and projected state of automotive manufacturing in Appalachian. The resulting strategic plan will inform WSCC’s educational and capital plan to meet the evolving employment needs of the industry, as demand for autonomous and electric vehicle manufacturing increases. It is also expected to guide the program development of WSCC’s automotive manufacturing-related programs for the next 10 years.

HANCEVILLE, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO