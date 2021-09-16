Driver Charged with DUI After Crashing into Kellie Burke Interiors Building

West Hartford Police have charged a driver who slammed a vehicle into a building on New Britain Avenue early Thursday morning. The driver of a sedan that continued straight across the intersection of New Park Avenue and plowed into a stone wall, fence, and the building occupied by Kellie Burke Interiors and J.T. Burke & Sons, Inc. at 1041 New Britain Ave. at 1:30 a.m. Thursday has been charged with driving under the influence, West Hartford Police Capt. Eric Rocheleau said.