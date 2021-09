A Wonewoc woman working at the New Lisbon Correctional Institution allegedly delivered contraband to an inmate she was in a relationship with, leading to charges. Chelsey Dorow, 20, of Wonewoc is charged with felony delivering illegal articles to an inmate. If convicted she faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both.

